Enugu State Government Places Restriction on Operations of Tricycle Riders

The Enugu State Government has directed all tricycle operators in the state, popularly known as “Keke Riders”, to limit their operating time between 6am and 7pm daily, with effect from Monday, April 13, 2020.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, said that the decision was is to compliment government’s efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the state, as well as provide maximum security for residents.

The state government added that “the earlier Executive Order issued by His Excellency, the Governor, that every ‘Keke’ should carry a maximum of two passengers at a time remains in force”.

“Any Keke operator found in contravention of the above directive shall be apprehended by the security agencies and dealt with according to the law”, the statement read.

The Association of Tricycle Riders Transport Union (ATRTU), Enugu State, had reinforced its members on the State government’s directives of carrying only two passengers and to not operate beyond the state’s land boundaries, to help halt the spread of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19.

“Sequel to security reports that some tricycle operators have started carrying more than two passengers and are also operating beyond the state’s land boundaries in total defiance of the state government’s orders”, a joint statement released by the Chairman and Secretary of the association, Comrade Benjamin Ikah and Comrade Pius Ezugwu read.

“These ugly acts are capable of sabotaging the cherished and tireless efforts of our dear Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, in containing the spread of this deadly virus”.

The Union warned tricycles riders to comply with the new directives or be handed over to the police when caught violating them.

