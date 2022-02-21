fbpx

Enugu Govt Declares Work-free Day, Restricts Movements For LG Elections

February 21, 2022
Ahead of the local government election, the Enugu state government said that markets and offices will be closed, movement of persons, vehicles restricted from 8 A.M to 4 P.M, except for those on essential duties.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo.

“The Enugu State Government (ENSG) wishes to notify the public that Local Government elections will hold on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, across the state.

“Consequently, the Government has declared a statewide work-free day on Wednesday, February 23, from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. to allow the people to exercise their constitutional suffrage.

“During this period, markets and offices shall be closed and movement of persons and vehicles restricted, except for those on essential duties.

“All residents legally qualified to vote are therefore encouraged to go to the polls and cast their ballots.

“The State Government, in its unflinching commitment to safeguarding and strengthening our democracy, has made requisite arrangements to guarantee a hitch-free process.

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

