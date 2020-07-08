Enhanced Salary Structure of N’Assembly Workers is Illegal – Yemi-Esan

The Head of Service, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, has described as illegal the enhanced salary structure of the workers of the National Assembly.

She has, therefore, implored the leadership of the Assembly to reverse the Consolidated Salary Structure (CONLESS) being enjoyed by the legislative workers.

Speaking at a meeting with both Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, the Head of Service said the processes that resulted in the current salary structure of Civil servants in the National Assembly were faulty and therefore illegal.

She faulted the amendment made by the Eighth National Assembly to effect a consolidated salary structure for civil servants in the National Assembly.

In her view, the National Assembly ought to reverse the salary structure currently being operated by the National Assembly.

Mrs Esan argued that the National Assembly is not different from the core civil service to warrant a consolidated salary structure.

She, therefore, advised that the salary structure like the condition of service be discontinued and reversed for due process to be followed.

The National Assembly had in 2010 effected some changes in line with the condition of service currently being operated hence the salary structure of legislative workers as it stands today.

