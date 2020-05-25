English Championship: 2 People From Hull City Test Positive For COVID-19

English Championship side, Hull City has said two persons at the club have tested positive for COVID-19.

The club noted this in a statement on Sunday but did not reveal the identity of the said persons.

According to the club, the persons tested positive for the disease after the team conducted the first round of tests at their training ground.

“Medical confidentiality means the names will not be disclosed, and the Club asks for this to be respected,” the club said in the statement.

“The duo, who are both asymptomatic and feeling no ill effects, will now self-isolate for seven days – in line with the protocols set out in EFL guidelines – before being tested again at a later date.

“The Club will continue to liaise closely with the affected personnel and will make no further comment.”

On Saturday, the Premier League said two more individuals from two different clubs have tested positive for coronavirus, just three weeks from a proposed restart of the season.

In all, 996 players and club staff were tested over three days last week for COVID-19.

“Of these, two have tested positive from two clubs,” said an EPL statement.

“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days.”

In previous tests on May 17 and 18, a total of 748 individuals were tested with six testing positive from three clubs. “The six … are still within their seven-day self-isolation period” and did not feature in the recent round of testing.

“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency,” said the statement.

“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing.”

Source: Channels TV