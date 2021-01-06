Enforcement Of Keke, Okada Ban Impeded By #EndSARS Protest – Lagos Govt

January 6, 2021 25

The Lagos State Government has said the #EndSARS protests impeded the enforcement of the ban on Keke Napep and Okada in the state.

This was disclosed by the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, who said that Lagos State’s “masterplan” does not include keke napep and Okada.

He said that the state was working to “optimise our road network” for better usage, as that was the future of the city.

Oladeinde cited security as another reason why the state was working to enforce the ban on the two modes of transportation in the state.

He said that the challenge in the enforcement of the ban on motorcycles and tricycles was reinforced with the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests in the state.

“The Okada is not something in our master plan. A smart city like Lagos involves an integrated public transport system that consists of rail, water transport and buses,” the commissioner said in an interview with PUNCH.

“Obviously, we will continue to optimise our road network for more usage and that’s the future of Lagos State.

“We are conscious of the environment and we are also security conscious. We want to move our people securely from one point to another.

“Keke Napep and Okada are not the best way to do that. When you have more space, then we can consider that. But in a small place like Lagos, that’s a lot of planning.

“The future for transport is great. There has been a lot of pressure on the road and enforcement has been a challenge especially with the aftermath of the #EndSARS.

“I think we are dealing with the one-way traffic violators. There is a squad now that is doing so. We are also going to deploy handheld technology for people that break traffic laws whereby you get a ticket at home instead of arrests on the road that will create more congestion.”