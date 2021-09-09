fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYOIL & GAS

Energy Expert Says NNPC’s Disclosure Of Its Financial Reports Will Attract Investment

September 9, 20210246
Energy Expert Says NNPC's Disclosure Of Its Financial Reports Will Attract Investment

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dateline Energy Services Limited, Wilson Opuwei, has said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) move to open its books to auditors would attract “more investments”.

He said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos, noting that investors’ confidence and desire to invest in Nigeria were bolstered by transparency and accountability, something that was shown by NNPC’s declaration of a N287 billion profit in 2020.

This was the first time the corporation declared a profit in 44 years.

Opuwei said, “It is great that the NNPC is now opening up its books to auditors for us to see how the company is being run.

“That level of transparency and accountability is what investors looking to invest in Nigeria are interested in.

READ ALSO: Fintech Start-up, Prospa, Raises $3.8M Pre-Seed Fund

“For the NNPC to declare profit in its audited reports, is a big plus for the industry because it will attract more investments.”

He said that NNPC’s move to declare profit was a sign that the corporation could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its “peers”.

“The critics of the timing of the announcement are only being political because other National Oil Companies have been declaring their reports in the past.

“What the NNPC management did was to show that they can compete with their peers in the global oil market space and this is very significant, especially with the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act,” he said.

About Author

Energy Expert Says NNPC’s Disclosure Of Its Financial Reports Will Attract Investment
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

September 15, 20150133

Analysts Project Increased Allocation to Equities Despite JP Morgan Exclusion Threat

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the announcement of the ejection of Nigeria from JP Morgan’s GBI-EM index series, analysts have predicted an increased allocation to equitie
Read More
November 21, 20140148

Falling Oil Price: FG To Increase Taxes, IGR

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Following the slump in oil prices,  the federal government yesterday, disclosed that it had mapped out measures to increase taxes and other forms of interna
Read More
Lai Mohammed Says FG Not Prosecuting Insurgents In Line With Global Best Practices BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWS
April 15, 20210854

Twitter HQ: Lai Mohammed Blames Unpatriotic Nigerians

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture has blamed unpatriotic Nigerians for being the reason why social networking service, Twitter, decided
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.