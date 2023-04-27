Energy-Efficient Ericsson Radios Win Red Dot Product Design Award

In addition to the previously won 14 Red Dot awards, Ericsson has clinched the Red Dot Product Design Award 2023 for its dual-band Radio 4490 and ultra-lightweight Massive MIMO Radio AIR 3268 from the Ericsson Radio System portfolio. The latest distinction shows that apart from the aesthetics, Ericsson is successfully carrying out a design strategy that has energy efficiency in mind.

David Hammarwall, Head of Product Area Networks, Ericsson, says: “The Red Dot Design Awards for Radio 4490 and AIR 3268 are solid evidence that the effort we put into the human-centered design of our portfolio really pays off. With reduced weight and power consumption, we are not only making products that are easy to carry and install but also more energy-efficient compared to previous generations.”

Dating back to 1955, the Red Dot Design Award is one of the biggest design competitions in the world, with around 20,000 entries per year. The jury, comprising international experts, evaluates products based on various criteria, constantly adapting to new technical, social, economic, and ecological requirements.

Commenting on the awards, Dr. Peter Zec, Founder and CEO, Red Dot, says: “Companies and design studios from all over the world faced the professional judgment of the Red Dot Jury, international experts who examined a remarkable number of products in the course of the competition. In an evaluation process lasting several days, the submissions were thoroughly reviewed and assessed according inter alia to their design quality and degree of innovation. The fact that you emerged victorious from such a strong group of participants is testimony to the extraordinary quality of your products – a wonderful achievement! “

This year’s Red Dot Product Design Award reaffirms that the design effort Ericsson puts into product development – taking a smooth user experience into consideration – pays off in terms of churning out products that are not only aesthetically appealing but also help reduce energy usage and site footprint and are easy and efficient to install and maintain.

So far, Ericsson has won 14 Red Dot awards covering various parts of the company’s portfolio, from macro radios and advanced antenna solutions to indoor products like Ericsson Radio Dot, as well as MINI Link products. A special achievement was realized in 2020 with the” Best of the Best” award for Ericsson AIR 3239.