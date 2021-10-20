fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

LEGAL

#EndSARSMemorial: Woman Claims She Was Arrested For Holding Nigerian Flag

October 20, 2021083
#EndSARSMemorial: ‘Woman Claims She Was Arrested For Holding Nigerian Flag

A young female identified as Blessing Iko, who was passing by the venue of the #EndSARSMemorial protest, says operatives of the Lagos state police command apprehended her for being in possession of the Nigerian flag.

She told journalists while being held in a police van, that the officers confiscated her two mobile phones.

Iko stated that she was given the flag by a bus conductor who asked all passengers to disembark as he approached the Lekki tollgate where the #EndSARSMemorial protest was taking place.

“I boarded a bus going to Iyana Oworo from Ajah then we got to a point and the driver said they could not go further, asked us to come down, and refunded money to some of us,” she said.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS Memorial: Only Governors Have Authority Over Rallies In States, Falana Tells Police

“He gave me the Nigerian flag to hold, he said once I am with the flag I would be allowed to pass.

“As I was walking, I saw these policemen and they asked me to come inside the vehicle. They said I was protesting and collected my two phones.

“They said the time they gave the protesters had finished that they were supposed to end by 10 am.”

VIDEO: @PoliceNG arrested me, seized my phones for holding Nigerian flag, says passerby#EndSARSMemorialpic.twitter.com/1nwzcvHvuF

About Author

#EndSARSMemorial: Woman Claims She Was Arrested For Holding Nigerian Flag
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

Related Articles

July 22, 20140148

NSCDC Arrests 5 Over Illegal Oil Dealing In Sagamu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Yesterday, about 8,756 litres of petroleum product were seized from five suspects arrested in connection with illegal siphoning from the Nigeria National Pe
Read More
Stallion Motors LEGAL
June 10, 20190245

Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Resumes As Justice Garba Assumes Chairmanship

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Presiding justice of the Lagos Court of Appeal, Justice Mohammed Garba, has been appointed to replace Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa as the Chairman of the Presi
Read More
January 12, 20150120

Owerri Customs On The Prowl, Records 363 Seizures Worth N1.8bn In 2014

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Imo State Federal Operations Unit (FOU) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) recorded a total of 363 seizures of illegally imported items with a duty pa
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.