EndSARSMemorial: ‘Woman Claims She Was Arrested For Holding Nigerian Flag

October 20, 2021 83

A young female identified as Blessing Iko, who was passing by the venue of the #EndSARSMemorial protest, says operatives of the Lagos state police command apprehended her for being in possession of the Nigerian flag.

She told journalists while being held in a police van, that the officers confiscated her two mobile phones.

Iko stated that she was given the flag by a bus conductor who asked all passengers to disembark as he approached the Lekki tollgate where the #EndSARSMemorial protest was taking place.

“I boarded a bus going to Iyana Oworo from Ajah then we got to a point and the driver said they could not go further, asked us to come down, and refunded money to some of us,” she said.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS Memorial: Only Governors Have Authority Over Rallies In States, Falana Tells Police

“He gave me the Nigerian flag to hold, he said once I am with the flag I would be allowed to pass.

“As I was walking, I saw these policemen and they asked me to come inside the vehicle. They said I was protesting and collected my two phones.

“They said the time they gave the protesters had finished that they were supposed to end by 10 am.”

VIDEO: @PoliceNG arrested me, seized my phones for holding Nigerian flag, says passerby#EndSARSMemorialpic.twitter.com/1nwzcvHvuF