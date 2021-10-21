EndSARSMemorial: The Present Administration Has Failed Nigerians – Sowore

October 21, 2021 108

Omoyele Sowore, an activist, has stated that the present administration has failed Nigerians on police reform.

He made the comment on Wednesday while leading a group of protesters who gathered at the unity fountain in Abuja to commemorate the first-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests.

Nigerians had come out en masse to protest police brutality in October last year— under the #EndSARS movement.

Speaking in Abuja, Sowore stated that the youths are tired of the present state of affairs in the country.

READ ALSO: #EndSARSMemorial: Woman Claims She Was Arrested For Holding Nigerian Flag

“We are tired of a system that does not work for us. We cannot continue to pretend that the system is working for us,” he said.

He noted that in a system where “incompetent and wrong” people are in power, they cannot be expected to “reform your country for you”.

In his reaction to a comment by the Minister of Information, that there is no proof that protesters were killed at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos in October 2020, Sowore stated that the Federal Government “lied”.

He noted that, “Nobody is damaging the image of the Nigeria police more than Lai and his principal, Buhari,” he said.

“The federal government is lying; it is a federal government of lies. When they killed Shiites even though we saw the bodies, they lied; when Biafra people were killed, they lied about it; when they kill students, they lie about it.

“What has the federal government never lied about to you? The job of the minister of information is misinformation and disinformation.”