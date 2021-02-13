EndSARS: Why Mr. Macaroni Was Arrested

February 13, 2021 27

Popular comedian Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr. Macaroni, was arrested on Saturday morning at the Lekki toll gate.

He was arrested alongside other #EndSARS protesters and has been taken away to an undisclosed location in a police van.

In a counter-protest against the #DefendLagos trend, the #OcuppyLekkitollgate protest was slated for 7 am on Saturday.

This comes after the toll gate was reopened for operation, following the approval of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

Although the probe into the matter of the attack on protesters by soldiers on October 20, 2020, is still underway, the toll gate has been approved for reopening.

Why Mr. Macaroni was arrested

The federal government had issued a warning to protesters over the planned #OcuppyLekkitollgate protest, as a demonstration of their disapproval of the ruling of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

The panel had signed off on the reopening of the toll gate where protesters were shot at by officers of the Nigerian Army on October 20, 2020.

According to Amnesty Internation at least 12 protesters were shot by soldiers on that evening.

In a statement, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said that the government would not “tolerate” the #EndSARS protest “this time”.

He added that security agents were prepared “for any eventuality”.

He said, “Any further resort to violence in the name of #EndSARS will not be tolerated this time. The security agents are ready for any eventuality.

“We therefore strongly warn those who are planning to reoccupy Lekki toll gate on Saturday to desist.”

Mr. Macaroni Instagram Live

The comedian was taken into custody by the police while he was live on Instagram, documenting the event.

In the van, he asked, “Na military regime?”

“If na military, make we know sey na military, so make everybody dey hide,” he added.