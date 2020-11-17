EndSars: Seun Kuti Tackles Lagos State Government Over Threats

November 17, 2020 4

Seun, son of Fela Kuti, late Afrobeat legend, has tackled the Lagos state government over its plans to shut down Afrika Shrine over a proposed #EndSARS meeting at the venue.

The police on Tuesday morning restricted movement in and out of the shrine in Ikeja to prevent the meeting from taking place there.

In a post on his Instagram page on Monday, the 37-year-old Afrobeat singer had called out the government for clamping down on people’s right to association.

He added that the government called Yeni Kuti, his eldest sister, to warn against the meeting billed for 12pm on Tuesday.

Kuti also accompanied the post with a letter from the divisional police officer at Alausa, kicking against the proposed meeting.

The singer, however, vowed to continue with the meeting tagged “#EndSARS Movement: Lessons and Task” at another venue after considering his family’s decision.

“Yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tomorrow and also sent a letter to back it up,” he had written.

“I respect my families decision not to hold the event as is but I will still go ahead with all the other organizations to launch THE MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE tomorrow and start our political resistance to the tyranny of this oppressive regime.

“This is a meeting, just a meeting of organizations and they are basically banning the right of association. Why are they afraid of the people organising? What is democratic about this act?

“The last time we tried to launch the government quickly called curfew and this time they have used threat but you can’t stop the will of the people. #getthesax #liberationgeneration #wenodoagain #endoppression.”