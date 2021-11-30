fbpx

EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Seeks Healing For Lagos, Invites Falz, Mr Macaroni, Segalink, Others for Peace Walk

November 30, 20210306
In what appears to be an attempt to placate aggrieved Nigerians over the state sponsored violence that resulted in the death of unarmed protesters during the ENDSARS protest, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday asked some popular figures involved in the EndSARS protest to join him on a peace walk for “the healing of Lagos”.

Those the Governor invited include; Folarin Falana (Falz), Debo Adebayo (Mr. Marcaroni), Dele Farotimi, Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya (Segalinks), Adedotun (Just Detoun), Seun Kuti, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu and Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Yinka Egbeyemi and others to join him in the “historic march for our dear Lagos.”

EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Seeks Healing For Lagos, Invites Falz, Mr Macaroni, Segalink, Others for Peace Walk
