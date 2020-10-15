EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Reacts to Reports Claiming Government Sponsored Thugs to Disrupt Protest

October 15, 2020 27

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reacted to some reports alleging that the government-sponsored thugs to disrupt the #EndSARS protest.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his reaction through a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said that his government will never encourage thuggery.

He described the allegations as untrue and wicked.

“As a government, we will never encourage thuggery or any act of violence that may put the lives and businesses of Lagosians at risk. We are strongly committed to ensuring that our youths, who have taken to the streets to air their views, are well protected.

“Such wild allegations were obviously concocted by enemies of peace and orderliness to whip up sentiments against the government, which has been doing everything possible to resolve the crisis by identifying with our youths in their efforts towards police reforms”.

He noted that the governor and his deputy have been preaching peace and have addressed the protesters.

“The Governor has addressed them twice – at the Lekki Toll Gate and at the House of Assembly. He even carried a placard and marched with the youths after assuring them that he felt their pains and that it was legitimate for them to protest”.

Mr. Omotoso recalled that the governor had visited President Muhammadu Buhari to tender the five-point demand by the protesters and ensure all those that were arrested by the police were released unconditionally.

“The enemies of progress, who are not happy that Lagos is not on fire, are the ones fueling the infernal lies that the government was sponsoring thugs to attack our protesting youths.

“They have been posting on the social media pictures suggesting that a Lagos Bus Service Ltd. (LBSL) vehicle was conveying thugs. The bus in question was on its normal operation when it ran into a group of protesters. The passengers, who felt endangered, rushed out of the bus. They returned to continue their journey after the charging crowd had left.

“This should be a sober time for us all as we struggle to reverse the negative effects of COVID-19 on our economic and social lives, even as the experts are warning that a second wave is likely if we shun the safety guidelines we have all agreed to embrace”.

He asked for co-operation from Lagosians in ensuring that the crisis is put behind as soon as possible.

Source: Channels TV