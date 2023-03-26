EndSARS: Sanwo-Olu Orders Payment Of ₦5m As Damages To Driver

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the payment of ₦5 million in damages to a driver, Adedotun Clement, who was assaulted by officials from the Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Agency and the Nigeria Police Force on the first anniversary of the #EndSARS protests on October 20, 2021, at the Lekki Toll-Gate.

A Federal High Court in Lagos had earlier in March ordered the state government and police to pay the driver ₦5 million in compensation.

The court also condemned Clement’s torture at the hands of Lagos State Government and Nigeria Police Force officials.

Clement was assaulted on October 20, 2021, while transporting a passenger from the island to the mainland part of the state, when he came across a protest at the Lekki Toll Gate, which was disrupted by Lagos State officials and police.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa ruled that the applicant’s treatment amounted to a violation of his right to dignity and awarded N5 million in damages.

The Lagos State Governor on Saturday ordered the agencies to pay the awarded amount to Clement.

“Good evening Lagos, as Governor, I’m committed to upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens’ rights with empathy and authority. I recently became aware of the case involving Mr. Clement Adedotun and the judgement by the Federal High Court, and I understand the impact this legal battle has had on him.

“After reviewing Mr. Clement’s case, I’ve directed the Honorable Attorney General to set up a meeting and pay him the compensation awarded by the Court.

“Although the State Government has appealed the ruling, I’ve interceded in this instance in the interest of the public good, and requested that the State’s Attorney General comply with the court’s ruling.

“As a strong advocate for the rule of law, I commend all parties for seeking justice through the appropriate channels, and I remain committed to upholding the rights of all Lagosians,” Sanwo-Olu said.