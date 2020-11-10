EndSARS Protests: Sam Adeyemi, Aisha Yesufu, Tuface, Kanu, Others Dragged to Court

November 10, 2020 19

An activist, Kenechukwu Okeke has filed a criminal complaint before a Chief Magistrate’s court in Abuja against Fifty (50) #EndSARS promoters including prominent personalities, entertainers and social influencers.

The case was instituted on Monday in pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The defendants include; Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Aisha Yesufu, Innocent Idibia (TuFace), Kanu Nwankwo, Oseyi Etomi, Yemi Alade, Rinu Oduala, Peter Okoye, Paul Okoye, Deji Adeyanju, Dr. Joe Abah, Banky W, Kiki Mordi, Modupe Odele, Burna Boy.

Others are Uche Jombo, Tiwa Savage, Ayodeji Makun, Folarin Falana, Apaokagi Mayram, Ayo Sogunro, David Adeleke, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japheth Omojuwa, Micheal Collins, Chinedu Okoli, Yul Edochie, Debo Adebayo, Feyikemi Abudu.

Okeke alleged that during the protest, his properties were destroyed and that the defendants who promoted the #EndSARS protests must be brought to Justice.

He said, “I shall instigate a private criminal prosecution against all the alleged perpetrators and coordinators of the #EndSARS riots on Twitter. The nation bled, lives lost, and properties worth billions destroyed as a result of the sheer recklessness of some persons.

READ ALSO: Revealed: BUA Cement Also Received Border Access Like Dangote

“Having initiated criminal proceedings against the #EndSARS riots promoters at exactly 1052hrs WAT, 09/11/2020, we shall ensure that same is diligently prosecuted in the interest of defence, public safety and public order. The Federal Republic of Nigeria is country of laws.”

Okeke’s suit comes weeks after a former presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adamu Garba filed a suit at the federal high court, seeking to ban the use of Twitter in Nigeria.

Adamu claimed that #EndSARS agitators used Twitter to galvanize themselves in an undemocratic manner to oust President Muhammadu Buhari from office.