EndSARS Protests: Frozen Accounts Hold Proceeds of Terrorism – CBN

November 11, 2020 14

The Federal Government succeeded in freezing the accounts of 20 #EndSARS campaigners after informing an Abuja Federal High Court that the monies in the listed accounts might be traceable to acts of terrorism.

This is according to a written address in support of a motion ex parte filed by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

In a classic example of “putting the cart before the horse”, in the second week of October, the apex bank froze the 20 bank accounts, thereafter, the banker sought an ex parte order from the court to freeze the accounts.

In the case with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1384/2020, filed before Justice A. R. Mohammed, rather than provide clear details as to the ownership of the accounts, the CBN concealed facts that showed that the 20 bank accounts belonged to persons involved in the #EndSARS protests, rather, CBN misled the court to believe that the funds might proceeds of terrorist activities.

A section of the written address reads, “My lord, the nature of the transactions undertaken through the defendants’ accounts are of suspected terrorism financing in contravention of Section 13(1)(a)and(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention)(Amendment) Act, 2013 and Regulation 31(2)(a)and (3)(b) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism Regulations, 2013.”

In a supporting affidavit affirmed by one Aondowase Jacob on behalf of the CBN, it was claimed that investigation had been undertaken on the accounts of the defendants by the Head of the Economic Intelligence Unit.

The affidavit states that the investigation revealed that the account holders may have ties with terrorist activities.

In continuation, the affidavit states that “There is a grave allegation that the defendants are involved in suspected terrorism financing via their bank accounts in contravention of the provisions of extant laws and regulations. The aforesaid transactions undertaken by the defendants, using their bank accounts, can cause significant economic and security harm to the public and the Federal Republic of Nigeria if left unchecked.

“The applicant (CBN governor) is thus desirous to have the court empower him to direct the freezing of the 20 accounts listed on the annexure to this application and all other bank accounts held by the defendants.

“A freezing order of this honourable court in respect of the defendants’ accounts would also enable the investigation of the activities of the defendants to a logical conclusion with a view to reporting same to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit.”

The CBN impressed on the court that unless the order was granted, it could not guarantee the money remain intact, while investigations were ongoing.

The affected accounts are domiciled in Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Fidelity Bank, United Bank for Africa and Zenith Bank.

The attention of the authorities was drawn to the accounts after they were identified with the description #EndSARS.

An account belonging to Bolatito Olorunrinu Oduala, an #EndSARS campaigner, currently serving as one of the appointees of the Lagos State State government in the state judicial panel, with account number 0056412470, domiciled in Access Bank, was affected.

Similarly, the medical team coordinator for the #EndSARS protests in Port Harcourt, Bassey Israel had his Access Bank account 0033974485 frozen.

The Access Bak account of Gatefield Nigeria Limited, with number 0054676984 domiciled in Access Bank, was equally sanctioned.

According to Justice Mohammed the accounts will stay frozen for 180 days, however, aggrieved parties may challenge the ruling.

A leading figure in the #EndSARS protest, Aisha Yesufu condemned the action calling it illegal. while describing the government’s behaviour as similar to that of terrorists.

She questioned why the accounts were frozen before CBN secured the court injunction ordering the banks to block the accounts.

Aisha stated that “The question is, why did they freeze the accounts before obtaining a court injunction? Why the illegality? Our judiciary should know that it is an independent arm of government and there is separation of power.

“The government should be ashamed of itself. The United Arab Emirates just convicted some Nigerians, who were accused of terrorism, and we are hearing that the government would appeal on their behalf. That is where the problem is.”

The activist accused the Federal Government of misdirecting its might, stating that it protects insurgents better ad attacks peaceful and harmless protesters.

She added, “#EndSARS campaigners are protesters and they protested the way the Constitution allows, so all these are shenanigans. They had better focus on the terrorists.

“Bandits are laying down their arms and they are taking them to Government Houses, while Boko Haram members are being given preferential treatment, but Nigerians, who were protesting, were being killed by the government. The government is the one behaving like a terrorist right now.”