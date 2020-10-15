EndSARS Protesters Take Protest To National Assembly

October 15, 2020 28

Protesters against police brutality and extra-judicial killings have taken their demonstration to the National Assembly complex in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The protesters in their numbers on Thursday stormed the complex displaying placards lamenting extra-judicial killings and demanding justice for victims of police brutality.

They sang songs of solidarity, recited the national anthem, and chanted ‘EndSWAT!’ ‘EndSWAT!’.

Security agents can however be seen forming a barricade at the entrance to the National Assembly complex.

Thousands of protesters across the country have been protesting in the last one week against the harassment, extortion, and extrajudicial killings perpetrated by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

The police authorities in response to the outcry of the protesters disbanded the SARS unit and announced the setting up of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) unit as its replacement but the protests and demonstrations continue nationwide with hashtags #EndSWAT, #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality dominating social media trends.

See more photos from the protest below…