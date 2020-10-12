EndSARS Protesters Shut Down Lekki, Surulere, Allen Avenue, Call for Police Reform

October 12, 2020 23

Roads in Lekki, Surulere and Allen Avenue parts of Lagos have been shut down as protests calling for the reform of the Nigeria Police Force and dissolution of the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) continued across the country.

This is despite a pronouncement that the SARS unit of the police has been dissolved in the 36 states of the country and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Protesters blocked the Lekki toll gate on Monday morning while another section marched from the University of Lagos in Yaba to block Ojuelegba and Surulere.

They have also blocked the Allen Avenue junction in Ikeja.

Protesters are demanding legal backing to the IGP’s directive, given similar experience in the past where the police unit was declared disbanded but no significant changes followed.

They are also calling for a holistic reform of the police as well as concrete actions from President Muhammadu Buhari on the dissolution of the dreaded police unit beyond the IGP’s pronouncement.

David Adeleke, a Nigerian singer better known as Davido, had earlier urged Nigerians not to be swayed by IGP’s directive, noting that the fight against police brutality is “far from over.”

“It’s far from over …. we never win anything…we want an executive order, a legislative action & a judicial panel of enquiry set up to prosecute those rogues. Nothing more, nothing less!!” he had tweeted.

TheCable had earlier examined why Adamu’s pronouncement on SARS may mean little in the end as such is unlikely to end the deeply-rooted culture of police brutality in the country.

Such fears were further heightened when operatives of the disbanded police unit assaulted Francis Ogbonna, a cameraman with ARISE TV, shortly after Adamu’s order.

Akproko Doctor, a medical expert, announced venues of the protests billed to commence by 10 am in Lagos on Monday in a post on his Twitter page.

PROTESTS LOCATION TODAY 12 October 2020#SARSMUSTEND



For LAGOS



Lekki

Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge

4am



KETU/IKOSI/MAGODO2

Cele B/stop

10am



Surulere

Shitta roundabout

10am



Akoka

Unilag gate

11 am



Mushin

Ojuwoye market

10am — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) October 12, 2020

This generation will not sit back and just accept whatever you dish out.



We did not inherit the "subservience" of the older generation.



This generation will fight back!#SARSMUSTEND — Aproko Doctor (@aproko_doctor) October 12, 2020

Source: The Cable