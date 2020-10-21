EndSARS Protesters.: Joe Biden Tells Buhari To Stop Military Crackdown on Protesters

Joe Biden, US presidential candidate of the Democratic Party, has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to cease the violent crackdown on #EndSARS protesters.

TheCable had reported how unarmed protesters in the Lekki tollgate area of the state were shot at by security operatives, leading to injuries and death of some of the demonstrators.

Some of the protesters sustained varying degrees of injuries while a number of them were said to have died in the incident.

The attack had generated condemnation within and outside the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, Biden asked the federal government to engage in dialogue with the civil society in order to address citizens’ grievances.

He added that the United States must show solidarity with Nigerians who are peacefully seeking police reform and asking for an end to corruption.

“I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths,” he said.

“My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence. The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.

“I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.”

Hillary Clinton, former US secretary of state, had also asked Buhari to stop the killing of the protesters.