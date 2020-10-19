EndSARS Protesters Block Entrances into Lagos State Secretariat

October 19, 2020 23

Youths protesting police brutality and extra-judicial killings on Monday blocked entrances into the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa.

The main gates to the government offices were shut by the protesters who said they are also demanding an end to bad governance in Nigeria.

Civil servants can be seen stranded as a result of the actions of the protesters.

Some can be seen carrying their bags and other personal belongings leaving the office premises. Others are reported locked up in their offices awaiting directives from their bosses on the next line of action.

There are multiple road blockages across Lagos city including the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Youth also cordoned off Lekki Tollgate, Berger bus stop, Gbagada, and others preventing motorists from accessing the roads.

Source: Channels TV