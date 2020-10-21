EndSARS Protest: TVC HQ in Lagos Under Siege By Mob

October 21, 2020 22

The headquarters of Television Continental (TVC) has come under attack by a mob in Lagos.

Tope Mark-Odigie, a TVC anchor, in an Instagram video, said the station was attacked by some hoodlums.

She said the policemen stationed in the area took to their heels on seeing the mob.

Hoodlums have unleashed attacks on Nigerians protesting against police brutality and visiting violence on security formations.

There has been a general breakdown of law and order in the state. Police stations have been razed and government property has been destroyed by the hoodlums who seized the protests against police brutality. Anti-riot policemen and soldiers have been deployed in the streets to arrest the situation. Source: The Cable