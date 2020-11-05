ENDSARS Protest: South-west Ministers Present Report To FEC

November 5, 2020 162

Two weeks after the Lekki Tollgate ‘shooting’ incident, Ministers from the south-west, who were mandated to return to their home states to calm the tension, have presented a report to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking an investigation into the incident.

According to Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing, in the report presented earlier on Wednesday, the ministers demanded a thorough investigation into the shooting incident at Lekki tollgate in Lagos, particularly the role of the military.

Armed men in military uniform had invaded the protest ground at Lekki tollgate to forcefully disperse protesters.

The incident sparked outrage within and outside the country, with controversy on whether people were killed or not.

The ministers also recommended that the federal government should assist businesses affected by arson and looting in Lagos and other parts of the country.

They specifically recommended the use of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention mechanism under the COVID-19 funding to assist victims of the attacks.

The ministers are Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Sunday Dare (Oyo), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Olorunnibe Mamora (Lagos) and Tayo Alasodura (Ondo).

“We urged that the federal government to undertake a thorough investigation into what happened in the Lekki Toll Plaza, particularly the role of the military and ensure that the outcome is made public with a view to achieving closure on the matter,” Fashola told reporters at the end of Wednesday’s FEC meeting.

“The highlight of the brief was to make recommendations to the federal government to support Lagos State to restore damaged facilities especially those related to the maintenance of law and order and the administration of justice such as police, court buildings and forensic laboratory.

“To also consider supporting the Lagos High Court judges either with the provision of some office accommodation as a temporary relocation when that request is made. Of course it was hinted during the visit. To also urged federal government to consider short to medium term support to small and medium businesses who were affected by the looting and arson which took place in Lagos and other parts of the country, to see if something can be done through the Central Bank Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding or any other related funding mechanism.

“And to also ensure that whatever is approved should also involved the National Economic Council, the platform on which state governors meet, so that other states across the country who were also affected, businesses were damaged can benefit in addition to Lagos residence who may so be supported.”

The ministers also recommended that the federal government re-mobilize critical organs and agencies such as National Orientation Agency and formal educational institutions to focus on ethical re-orientation, inculcation of family values into the school curriculum.

They recommended focus on etiquette, local reasoning, critical thinking, solution seeking, empathy, self respect, civic duty and human rights.

President Muhammadu Buhari had dispatched ministers to their various states to interface with youth in the wake of the #EndSARS protests.