EndSARS Protest: Sanwo-Olu Delivers Report To Buhari On Destruction of Properties in Lagos State

November 7, 2020 157

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday, submitted a report to President Muhammadu Buhari on the damages done to properties in the state destroyed by hoodlums after soldiers opened fire on unarmed #EndSARS protesters, with a plea for the federal government’s assistance to the state in its recovery process.

This is just as a Magistrate Court remanded six #EndSARS protesters that were arrested and arraigned in Abuja yesterday, following fresh demonstrations at the entrance of the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Governor Sanwo-Olu declined to take questions from State House Correspondents on the reason he visited the president and on the state of affairs in Lagos.

ALSO READ: FG Earmarks ₦12.6 trillion For Construction of Four Rail Lines in 2021

However, the president stated the reason for the governor’s visit via tweets on his verified Twitter handle, @NGRPresident and this was confirmed by the governor’s aide,

“President @MBuhari this afternoon met with Governor @jidesanwoolu of Lagos. The Governor presented a Report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests. #AsoVillaToday,” the president tweeted.

Senior Special Assistant to Sanwo-Olu on New Media, Gawat Jubril, also tweeted, “Governor @jidesanwoolu, today (yesterday), presented the report of the recent coordinated arson in Lagos State to President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. In the report were the images of public and private assets destroyed in the violence sparked by the hijack of #EndSARS protest.”

The governor had established the Lagos State Rebuilding Trust Fund and set up an eight-man Board to coordinate efforts to restore lost assets.

He said the trust fund would look into rebuilding the state after suspected hoodlums destroyed public and private facilities in the state.

In the heat of the protests, ministers from the South-west were directed to relocate to their home states to assist in dousing tension, and in their report presented to the Federal Executive Council (FEC), they recommended that the federal government should assist businesses affected by arson and looting in Lagos and in other parts of the country through the CBN and the National Economic Council (NEC).

They specifically recommended the use of the CBN Intervention Mechanism under the COVID-19 funding or any other related funding mechanism to assist victims of the arson attack across the country, beginning with Lagos State.