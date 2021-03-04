EndSARS Protest: Palace Invaders Took $2 million, ₦17 million – Oba Of Lagos

March 4, 2021 121

The Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, has stated that palace invaders took $2 million and N17 million following the violence that ensued during the #EndSARS protest.

On October 21, 2020, after the #EndSARS protest had degenerated into a crisis in some states including Lagos, a mob had broken into the palace despite the presence of soldiers, and attempted to set fire to the premises.

Military officers intervened and Akiolu was rescued from the palace, while buildings within the premises were vandalised.

The monarch’s staff of office was also declared missing after the invasion, but the item was later said to have been found.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Glover memorial hall in Lagos on Wednesday, Akiolu said the state experienced the highest degree of damage compared to others.

The monarch said he has appealed to the federal government to support Lagos in its rebuilding efforts.

He decried the attack on his palace, saying those who perpetrated the act are ignorant of their actions.

“I will support anything that will move Lagos forward. I have appealed to the federal government to assist Lagos with what we have suffered. We host many people here, not Lagosians alone. The incident that happened here from October 20th to 23rd is so saddening,” he said.

“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country. Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income. I can now say publicly that they stole away from my palace $2 million and N17 million..

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they know the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them.”

Akiolu had returned to his palace two months after the mob invasion.