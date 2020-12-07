EndSARS Protest: Nigerians React To Deployment of Security Personnel To Protest Locations

December 7, 2020 26

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the deployment of secutity operatives to strategic locations by the federal government to prevent a fresh #EndSARS protests from holding.

The renewed attempt comes almost two months after the protest turned bloody after soldiers of the Nigerian Army shot at peace protesters.

Some images and videos on social media indicate protesters have concerged in Lekki and Abuja, in defiance of the miliary and police presence.

See some of the reactions we captured from Twitter

Policemen and soldiers are already at lekki toll gate to stop protest. But we won’t back down #EndSARS — dec1 (@ChocBerry_) December 7, 2020

The number of @PoliceNG officers and Soldiers currently at Lekki Toll gate isn't small but we youths remain formidable.#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/yyeZGoEA8w — Omoologo 👑 (@bimanthrosoc) December 7, 2020

Poilce have been dispatched everywhere GANI FAWEMI PARKNALAUSA AND LEKKI TOLL GATE JSMPACKED WITH POLICE #EndSARS — ENDSARS✊🏾 (@YungDeekson) December 7, 2020

Lekki toll gate, 4 vans of police with guns and tear gas guns and lastma positioned right mow at the tollgate…



And another van drove past phase 1 #EndSARS #EndSARS — Idunnu A. Williams Esq. (@dunszn_) December 7, 2020

Heavy presence of police at the lekki toll gate.

Govt afraid of the new #EndSARS movement? — J Rothschild (@vanboyosky) December 7, 2020

Gun-totting police officers are presently at Lekki Toll Gate waiting for us. These people are incorrigible. They look ready to kill this morning #EndSARS — Joel! (@_empighalo) December 7, 2020