#EndSARS Protest: Nigerians React To Deployment of Security Personnel To Protest Locations

December 7, 2020026
Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the deployment of secutity operatives to strategic locations by the federal government to prevent a fresh #EndSARS protests from holding.

The renewed attempt comes almost two months after the protest turned bloody after soldiers of the Nigerian Army shot at peace protesters.

Some images and videos on social media indicate protesters have concerged in Lekki and Abuja, in defiance of the miliary and police presence.

See some of the reactions we captured from Twitter

