EndSARS Protest: Modupe Odele Says Her Passport Still Being Withheld By NIS

Feminist Coalition member, Modupe Odele, says her international passport is still being withheld by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), five days after it was confiscated.
She said the officer who accosted her explained that the action was ordered “from above”, and that she saw a poster where she was declared wanted.
An online news outlet had reported that a no-fly list of “hundreds of Nigerians” the government suspects of energising the #EndSARS protest is being compiled.
However, Odele, a lawyer, who offered legal aid to persons arrested during the demonstrations, wondered why her passport is yet to be released if truly the government does not have a no-fly list.
“Today is the 5th day that my passport is still being held after it was seized at the Lagos international airport. If there’s no no-fly list, that’s okay but why has my passport not being released yet?” Oladele asked in a tweet.
She argued that withholding her passport without any justification is a breach of her rights, adding that she’s available to be questioned if need be.
“Holding on to my passport without giving me any reason for it is a breach of my constitutional right. I’ve not been informed of any investigation against me, I’m not running. I am here. Investigate. Ask me questions but do not continue to hold on to my passport with NO reasons,” she said.
