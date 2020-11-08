EndSARS Protest: Lagos State’s Recovery From Wreckage Could Take Years – Zulum

November 8, 2020 199

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, says it could take years for Lagos to fully recover from the wreckage of the crisis. The governor made the remark during a solidarity visit to Lagos State over the recent violence that broke out after unarmed #EndSARS protesters were shot at by soldiers.

Zulum, who was accompanied by some key politicians from the north, described the attack on the state as “mind-boggling” after being conducted around to access the level of destruction.

He said the cost of rebuilding the state would bring discomfort to residents and citizens whose businesses are tied to the peace in Lagos because of the quantum of destruction done.

Zulum compared the style of the destruction of key Lagos assets to the manner with which Boko Haram carried out attacks on public utilities, saying it could take years for Lagos to fully recover from the wreckage.

“We are here on behalf of Governors from the entire Northeast region and its people to commiserate with the people of Lagos and their Governor over the recent unfortunate incident of violence happened in Lagos, which left wanton destruction of both the public and private properties.

“While we strongly condemn any form of brutality by the police in any part of the country, we also condemn what has happened in Lagos. The destruction was engineered to hurt this blooming State and its economy. We condemn the excesses of the youths who took to violence to express their grievances. There was no need for the violence when the authorities had already conceded to their demands.”

The governor urged young people across the country and in Lagos to always use non-violent means to express their grievances, pointing out that destroying infrastructure meant to serve the public shouldn’t be an option in public protest.

He also advised those bent on staging another round of protest to allow the wound left by the destruction and looting of properties to heal.

He said governors had been working with the federal government to ensure victims of police brutality get justice and compensation.

Sanwo-Olu said the attacks had not weaned away Lagos’ ability to turn around its misfortune to opportunities, hinting that the state would come out stronger and better.

He particularly expressed appreciation to his Borno counterpart for identifying with Lagos, despite being faced by security challenges.