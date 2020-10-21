EndSARS Protest: Lagos High Court Invaded, Items Taken Away Amid Chaos

October 21, 2020 17

Suspected thugs have broken into the Igbosere high court in Lagos state, carting away some files.

In a video seen by TheCable, the suspects were seen moving out items from the court.

A young man who walked out of the court was seen putting on a wig and gown with a file in his hand.

Some of them seized chairs, standing fan, gadgets as they moved in and out of the court.

There has been widespread violence across Lagos, with public buildings torched.

More to follow…

Source: The Cable