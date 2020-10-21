EndSARS Protest: Gunshots Fired in Magodo, Igando, Yaba as Protests Becomes Chaotic

October 21, 2020 28

Gunshots are currently rending the air in some parts of Lagos, including Magodo, Yaba and Igando.

A resident of Magodo confirmed the development to TheCable over the phone on Wednesday.

She said the gunshots started about 8:00am, but added that it is hard to tell where they are being fired from.

“We can hear it clearly. It started around 8:00am. I can’t tell precisely where it is coming from maybe Berger area or Secretariat. We are all indoors,” she said.

There are also reports that shots are being fired at Herbert Macaulay Way in Yaba.

RT this is just this morning in Yaba Lagos https://t.co/HgmmU2hVl2 — Davido (@davido) October 21, 2020

n Igando, gunshots around the police station have sent residents in the area into panic.

A video seen by TheCable showed a young man who was shot in the leg.

On Tuesday, there were multiple cases of violence in different parts of Lagos.

There was heavy gunfire at the Lekki tollgate where #EndSARS protesters had gathered to protest against police brutality.

Soldiers fired at civilians, causing injury to several persons and reportedly killing some protesters.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos, had ordered a 24-hour curfew in the state.

Source: The Cable