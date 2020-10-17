EndSARS: Presidential Panel Recommends Dismissal of 37 SARS Operatives

October 17, 2020 29

The Presidential Panel on Reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) has recommended that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) dismisses 37 police officers.

They were found wanting following an investigation into allegations of human rights violations and abuse of office against SARS.

This was disclosed on Friday at a meeting between the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu led the NHRC team to formally present the 2018 Report of the Presidential Panel and to solicit the PSC support in the implementation of the aspects of the Report covered by PSC constitutional mandate.

“We have come to see a PSC determined to play a leading role in the reform of the Nigeria Police Force”, he said.

Ojukwu said the reform is the most topical issue in the country today, adding that a lot is expected from the PSC.

He noted that the Presidential Panel called for and received 113 complaints on alleged human rights violations from across the country and 22 memoranda on suggestions on how to reform and restructure SARS and the Nigeria Police in general.

At the end of the public hearing, the panel recommended 37 Police Officers for dismissal, and 24 were recommended for prosecution.

“The Panel also directed the Inspector General of Police to unravel the identity of 22 officers involved in the violation of the human rights of innocent citizens,” Ojukwu stated.

Receiving the delegation, PSC Chairman, Musiliu Smith, retired Inspector General of Police, said the PSC will collaborate and support the Human Rights Commission in the promotion of good governance.

He assured that the PSC will speed up action on the implementation of the report of the presidential panel.

Source: THISDAY