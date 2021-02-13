EndSARS: Police Wreck Lekki Protest, Arrest Protesters

February 13, 2021 28

The Nigeria Police on Saturday arrested protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate as calls for the reopening of the facility to be suspended gain momentum.

Some activists have been calling for demonstrations against the decision of the Lagos State judicial panel which was established to probe brutality and high handedness of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) to grant the Lekki Concession Company permission to resume business at the tollgate.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that on February 6, 2021, the Lagos State Judicial Panel had approved the reopening of the Lekki tollgate.

The tollgate was shut after soldiers shot at #EndSARS protesters who converged there on October 20, 2020.

On Friday, a phalanx of police officers was stationed at the tollgate to preclude the convergence of protesters.

