EndSARS: Police to Investigate Sam Adeyemi, Aisha Yesufu, Falz, Others

November 15, 2020 9

An Abuja magistrate court has mandated the commissioner of Police in the FCT, Bala Ciroma to investigate 50 individuals who allegedly used their platforms to encourage the #EndSARS protest.

The magistrate gave the directive in a letter to the commissioner of police following a lawsuit filed by a human rights activist, Kenechukwu Okeke.

The plaintiff claims the accused persons acted in a manner “with intent to assist in the promotion of an unlawful assembly under the guise or composition of #EndSARS”.

He also stated that the defendants used microblogging platform, Twitter to propagate “some riotous and tumultuous persons” who destroyed his property, adding that they must be brought to justice.

The police have two weeks to carry out its investigation of the case, and submit a report of their findings for “proper adjudication”.

“I am directed by the Presiding Chief Magistrate II, his worship, Hon. Omolola Tolulope Akindele, sitting at Chief Magistrate Court 2, Wuse Zone 6, FCT Abuja, to write to your office to investigate the above-mentioned case and report back within two weeks for proper adjudication of the case,” the letter, written by the court registrar, read.

Among the accused persons listed in the lawsuit are Sam Adeyemi, senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre; Aisha Yesufu; Kanu Nwankwo; Joe Abah; Kiki Mordi; Feyikemi Abudu and Damini Ogulu (Burna Boy).

Others are David Adeleke (Davido); Folarin Falana (Falz); Debo Adebayo (Mr. Macaroni) Maryam Apaokagi; Peter and Paul Okoye; Innocent Idibia; Bankole Wellington, Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh; Ayo Balogun (Wizkid), Ayo Sogunro and Deji Adeyanju.

The federal government has been accused of suppressing some of the EndSARS protesters after the protests ceased.