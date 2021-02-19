ENDSARS: Panel Awards ₦20 million Compensation To Victims

February 19, 2021 11

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Restitution and Inquiry set up to probe cases of human rights violation by officials of the Nigeria Police, especially cases involving officers of the now-defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has begun awarding compensations to victims.

The panel on Friday awarded the sum of ₦10 million compensation to the family of Mrs. Kudirat Adebayo Abayomi, who was hit by a stray bullet back in April 2017. The panel also recommended that the police officer involved be prosecuted.

It also awarded a scholarship for the children and a letter of apology to the family of the deceased from the police.

The second petitioner, Hannah Olugbode, is a 35-year-old hairdresser, who has been on crutches after her left leg was shattered by a stray bullet fired by some SARS officers around the Ijeshatedo area of Lagos.

The sum of N10 million was also awarded to her for the stress and anxiety she suffered, and to help her undergo treatment.