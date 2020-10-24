EndSARS: Ortom Berates FG Over Shooting of Unarmed Protesters at Lekki Tollgate

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has condemned the attack on END SARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

The Governor describes as unfortunate and unacceptable, the killing of innocent and unarmed young Nigerians who came out holding the National flag and chanting the country’s Anthem while calling for positive changes.

In a press statement by his Media aide Terver Akase, he stressed that democracy guaranteed the right of citizens to express themselves against unfavorable policies of government and states that security operatives owe the people the duty to ensure that such protests remain peaceful.