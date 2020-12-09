fbpx
#EndSARS Movement is Not over – Aisha Yesufu

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

COVERNEWSLETTERSOCIETY

#EndSARS Movement is Not over – Aisha Yesufu

December 9, 2020017
#EndSARS Movement is Not over - Aisha Yesufu

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu has said that the #EndSARS movement is not over, despite the federal government’s decision to suppress a second wave of protests.

Nigerian youths had in October trooped to the streets in several parts of the country, mainly in the south and FCT, to demand an end to a notorious police unit known as SARS an acronym for Special Anti Robbery Squad.

The ensuing violence led to the death of both civilians and security operatives.

READ ALSO: AfCFTA: Afreximbank Creates $1 billion Fund To Support Members

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari said: “he will do whatever it takes to ensure a repeat of EndSARS protests does not occur in Nigeria.”

To forestall a repeat of the #EndSARS protest, security operatives were despatched to strategic locatiosns on Monday, as talks of a second protest reached the number one spot in trending topics on Twitter over the weekend.

However, Aisha Yesufu criticized the government’s decision to deny Nigerians of their right to peacefully protest.

She said that the police was only meant to be informed in order to protect activists, further stating that the allegiance of the police is to the people and constitution, not the president.

“I would say, the Nigerian police should understand that their allegiance is to Nigeria and the Nigerian people and the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria and not to the president and the ruling party, and the right to protest is guaranteed under the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria,” she said.

“We’ve not seen the end of #EndSARS protests. Protests come in different forms and I tell you, this generation is sick and tired of being hounded to death.”

Related tags :

About Author

#EndSARS Movement is Not over – Aisha Yesufu
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is currently the Editor of BizwatchNigeria.

Related Articles

Buhari COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 26, 2019022

Buhari Targets Economic Growth, Enhance Efficiency in Next 4 years

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday promised that his administration would evolve policies that would foster economic growth, drive industrialisation and enhance efficiency. The president made the ple
Read More
SEC BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
February 24, 2020017

SEC to Settle Verified Claims of Defunct Dantata Company Subscribers

The Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC has assured subscribers of defunct Dantata Success and Profitable Company, DSPC, that it is discussing with all parties with a view to settling claims of su
Read More
May 31, 2015525

Attack On Shonong Village In Plateau State Leaves 1,000 People Without Homes

An attack by gunmen on Shonong village in Riyom Local Government of Plateau State on Saturday has reportedly left 1,000 people displaced. Although no one was reported killed in the attack, the entire
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon