EndSARS Movement is Not over – Aisha Yesufu

December 9, 2020 17

Human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu has said that the #EndSARS movement is not over, despite the federal government’s decision to suppress a second wave of protests.

Nigerian youths had in October trooped to the streets in several parts of the country, mainly in the south and FCT, to demand an end to a notorious police unit known as SARS an acronym for Special Anti Robbery Squad.

The ensuing violence led to the death of both civilians and security operatives.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, stated that President Muhammadu Buhari said: “he will do whatever it takes to ensure a repeat of EndSARS protests does not occur in Nigeria.”

To forestall a repeat of the #EndSARS protest, security operatives were despatched to strategic locatiosns on Monday, as talks of a second protest reached the number one spot in trending topics on Twitter over the weekend.

However, Aisha Yesufu criticized the government’s decision to deny Nigerians of their right to peacefully protest.

She said that the police was only meant to be informed in order to protect activists, further stating that the allegiance of the police is to the people and constitution, not the president.

“I would say, the Nigerian police should understand that their allegiance is to Nigeria and the Nigerian people and the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria and not to the president and the ruling party, and the right to protest is guaranteed under the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria,” she said.

“We’ve not seen the end of #EndSARS protests. Protests come in different forms and I tell you, this generation is sick and tired of being hounded to death.”