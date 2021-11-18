ENDSARS: ‘Leaked Report Has A Few Errors’ – Youth Rep

November 18, 2021 65

The youth representative on the Lagos judicial panel on police brutality, Temitope Majekodunmi, has said that there are errors in the panel’s leaked report currently in circulation.

The panel had on Monday submitted two documents — a consolidated report on cases of police brutality and another on the Lekki incident investigation — to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State.

Hours after submission of the report, the 309-page document appeared in the media space.

In the report, the panel said the “killing of unarmed protesters by soldiers on October 20, 2020, could be described in the context of a ‘massacre’”.

The report has elicited varied reactions, with some persons citing errors in the document currently in circulation.

Majekodunmi, in a statement on Wednesday, said the errors were corrected before final submission, adding that the leaked report in circulation is not far from the original.

“A leaked report of the Panel has been in circulation since yesterday, and I got numerous calls and messages from various persons asking me to confirm if the report was authentic,” he said.

“While others were particular about the error of name duplications, it is imperative to note that the leaked report in circulation is not far from the original, but I can confirm that the original is without all the identified errors.

“Furthermore, we did approve the report for print after several reviews of a typographical error, omission of some documents but duplicated as final edit; final, final edits and final of the finals of edit.

“Regardless of errors identified, it is important that we stick to the facts of the findings and its recommendations contained therein and also interpret appropriately.

“This report is all-encompassing for the reasoning of peace and justice. I am sure every one of you must have gone through the details.

“To provide a summary, you can find an executive summary of the report on pages 11-15, background on page 16, general proceedings on pages 17-280, panel findings on pages 281-304, a compendium of recommendations on pages 305-300 and the conclusion to page 305.

“The report of the panel further validates our position that peaceful protesters were injured and/or killed by security operatives who were meant to protect us. The findings of the panel, and most importantly, the recommendations are now in the public domain.

“In conclusion, it is not the time to rest nor sleep; it is the time to peacefully demand accountability and ensure that the recommendations of the panel are implemented.

“It is the time to ensure that our fallen heroes do not die in vain and that citizens of Nigeria are never afraid to peacefully protest in their native country.”