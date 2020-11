November 3, 2020 116

The Lekki Concession Company (LCC) has submitted video footage recorded by its surveillance camera on the night of October 20, 2020, to the Lagos judicial panel on #EndSARS.

Abayomi Omomuwansa, managing director of LCC who made the submission to the panel on Tuesday, said the footage captured the events that happened on October 20, 2020, at the Lekki tollgate.

“I can confirm that inside here is the video footage that our surveillance camera was able to record for the 20th of October,” he said.

Soldiers reportedly opened fire on Nigerians who had gathered at the tollgate to protest against police brutality.

According to witnesses, about 15 people were killed and scores injured.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had stated in a television interview that the Lekki Tollgate CCTV cameras were not removed

