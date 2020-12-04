EndSARS: Lagos State Pays ₦10 million Compensation To Individual Families of Slain Policemen

December 4, 2020 42

Families of six policemen killed during the #EndSARS protested are to receive compensations to the tune of ₦10 million each from the Lagos State government.

The Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday fulfilled his pledge to men of the Nigeria Police which he made earlier during his meeting with them.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude as the compensation would support their families having lost their breadwinners while in service to the nation.

In addition, children of the slain officers received scholarships from the state government.

Sanwo-Olu presented cheques to the family members of the deceased officers at the 14th Town Hall Meeting at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island. This year’s edition was themed: “Lagos Security: Resilience in the Face Adversity”. The event was hosted by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

The officers who lost their lives due to a breakout of violence after soldiers shot, killed unarmed protesters at the Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020 are; Yaro Edward, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Inspector Ayodeji Erinfolami, Inspector Aderibigbe Adegbenro, Inspector Samsom Ehibor, Sergeant Bejide Abiodun and Inspector Igoche

Sanwo-Olu called the slain officers “heroes”, saying they sacrificed their lives to secure lives and properties in the State.

According to him, “Some of our gallant police officers paid the supreme price for our security and safety during the recent EndSARS protests. These are the officers deployed to protect our families from hoodlums but they were lynched in the violence. Today, I am happy to announce and present N10 million compensation through LSSTF to each family of the officers. All their children have also be placed on scholarship up to university level, courtesy of the State Government.”