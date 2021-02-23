fbpx
#ENDSARS: Lagos State Judicial Panel Summons IGP

LEGALSOCIETY

#ENDSARS: Lagos State Judicial Panel Summons IGP

February 23, 2021036
Lagos State Judicial Panel Summons IGP

The Lagos state judicial panel has ordered for the presence of Mohammad Adamu, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), over a case involving a named Adewale Adewuyi, a petitioner who is confined to a stretcher.

Debo Adeleke, the petitioner’s lawyer, alleged that the police have refused to release 26 acres of farmland seized from the petitioner since 2013.

Adeleke asked the panel to summon the IGP so that the police could be compelled to release the seized farmland.

About Author

#ENDSARS: Lagos State Judicial Panel Summons IGP
Victor Okeh
Victor Okeh is a graduate of Economics from Lagos State University. He is versatile in reporting business and economy, politics and finance, and entrepreneurship articles. He can be reached via – [email protected]

