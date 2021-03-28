fbpx
#EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel Issues ₦16.25 million Cheque To 4 Petitioners

March 28, 2021
The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of SARS and other related matters has handed out cheques to four deserving petitioners.

At the resumed sitting on Saturday, the panel gave decisions in six petitions and found that the four of them were able to prove their cases successfully.

Compensation

The petitioners, comprising three women and a man, received a total of ₦16.25 million in total.

A breakdown of the amount shows that the three women received cheques of ₦10 million, ₦5 million, and ₦750,000 respectively, while the man got a cheque of ₦500,000.

They took turns to receive the cheques from the Chairman of the Panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi.

Following the presentation of the cheques to the petitioners, the panel moved on to the cross-examination of a trauma and orthopaedic surgeon, Dr Babatunde Lawson, from Reddington Hospital.

However, the cross-examination of the medical practitioner was stalled because the counsel to the Lagos State government who was meant to take him through the process was absent.

Thereafter, the panel listened to the testimony of another petitioner, Samuel Ashola, who was at the venue of the Lekki tollgate protest in October 2020.

More to follow…

