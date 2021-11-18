fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

EndSARS: Lagos Govt Calls For Moderation Over Report

November 18, 20210118
EndSARS: Lagos Govt Calls For Moderation Over Report

The Lagos State Government has called for moderation over the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters.

On Monday, the Panel submitted its report to the Lagos State Government.

However, a leaked version of the report which indicted the state government and the Nigerian Army was released on the Internet.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State set up a committee to review the panel’s report, which is yet to be released officially.

Gbenga Omotoso, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy via a statement released on Thursday, said the Lagos State Government has recognised the various reactions.

“The Lagos State Government has noted the various reactions that have followed the submission of the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters,” he said.

“There have been arguments in the public space over the report. There is a need for us to restrain ourselves from nullifying the good intentions of the government in setting up this Panel, which was well encouraged to do its job – a fact that was acknowledged by the Panel.

“In accordance with the Tribunal of Inquiry Law 2015, a committee has been set up to bring up a White Paper on the report to determine the next line of action. At the appropriate time, the Government will make known its views on all the issues raised by the Panel through the release of a White Paper.”

#ENDSARS: ‘Leaked Report Has A Few Errors’ – Youth Rep

About Author

EndSARS: Lagos Govt Calls For Moderation Over Report
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

Bill Gates, Melinda Gates Announce Plans To End Marriage INTERNATIONALSOCIETY
May 4, 20210588

Bill Gates, Melinda Gates Announce Plans To End Marriage

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, and his wife, Melinda, have announced plans to end their marriage. The couple, who posted the news on their personal Tw
Read More
[ MAIN ]AGRIC BUSINESSNEWS
August 26, 201510241

Nigeria Spends N16 Billion Annually Importing Tomatoes

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Federal Government, on Tuesday, August 25, said Nigeria spends N16 billion yearly on importing tomatoes. Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agricu
Read More
July 2, 20140189

JAMB Announces 2014 UTME Cut-Off Marks

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Joint Admission and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has released the cut-off marks for the 2014 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), sticking
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.