EndSARS: Keyamo Faults Judicial Panels, Calls It Illegal

November 29, 2021 147

Festus Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and the Minister of State for Labour and Employment has faulted the judicial panel of inquiry set up to investigate cases of police brutality and SARS-related abuses across the country.

The Labour Minister while responding to a question about the position of the government specifically regarding a leaked report by the Lagos judicial panel, he described the panel as ‘illegal’.

“I will not answer this question as a sitting minister,” he said on Channels TV’s Sunday Politics. “I will answer this question as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and so, I am entitled to my own opinion. This is not the Federal Government’s position.

“For me, that panel was an illegal panel”.

His comments come days after the leaked report by the panel indicted the operatives of the Nigerian Army and Police, saying they indeed shot at unarmed protesters.