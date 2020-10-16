EndSARS: IGP Warns Police Officers Against Abuse of Protesters

October 16, 2020 38

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, has warned officers across the country to desist from using force against peaceful protesters.

For more than one week, protesters have demonstrated against police brutality and extrajudicial killings by operatives of the now disbanded special anti-robbery squad (SARS).

However, there have been cases of protesters being assaulted by officers, and policemen firing live rounds.

In a statement signed by Frank Mba, the police public relations officer (PPRO), on Thursday, the IGP warned against the use of force.

Adamu, who noted that citizens have the right to demonstrate peacefully, appealed to activists not to allow criminal elements to hijack the protest.

“The inspector-general of police, M.A. Adamu, has warned all Police Officers across the country against the use of force on peaceful protesters,” the statement read.

“The IGP notes that citizens have fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement which must always be upheld and protected by the police.

“The IGP, however, appeals to protesters to continually conduct themselves peacefully and guide their ranks against infiltration by criminal elements.

“The IGP stresses that the Force leadership has clearly heard the voice of the people and is irrevocably committed to doing everything within its powers to address the observed ills, punish any offending officers and promote a people-friendly police force.”

Source: The Cable