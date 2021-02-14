fbpx
#EndSARS: Falz, Rihanna, Others Criticize Arrest of Lekki Protesters

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

NEWSSOCIETY

#EndSARS: Falz, Rihanna, Others Criticize Arrest of Lekki Protesters

February 14, 2021038
#EndSARS: Falz, Rihanna, Others Criticize Arrest of Lekki Protesters

EndSARS was one of the most trending hashtags on social media, especially Twitter as celebrities took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of peaceful protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos State, which happened on Saturday.

Nigerian celebrities such as Folarin Falana, also known as Falz; Obianuju Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch; Yemi Alade, and Rita Dominic among others, as well as, Barbadian singer, Rihanna, were among those who condemned the arrest of the EndSARS protesters by the Nigeria Police on Saturday.

#ENDSARS: Lekki Tollgate Protest Over Approval For Reopening

Some activists have been calling for demonstrations against the decision of the Lagos State judicial panel which was established to probe brutality and high handedness of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) to grant the Lekki Concession Company permission to resume business at the tollgate.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that on February 6, 2021, the Lagos State Judicial Panel had approved the reopening of the Lekki tollgate.

READ ALSO: Trump Continues To Push MAGA Agenda After Acquittal

The tollgate was shut after soldiers shot at #EndSARS protesters who converged there on October 20, 2020.

See their tweets below:

About Author

#EndSARS: Falz, Rihanna, Others Criticize Arrest of Lekki Protesters
Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. She loves photography, she is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

Related Articles

July 30, 2013042

FG Embarks on Ariel Spray of Pesticides on Rice Farms

The Federal Government has expressed determination to maintain the tempo, as it embarked on an aerial spray of pesticides on rice farms in the entire North-eastern states. The main target of the spray
Read More
[ MAIN ]NEWSPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
September 5, 2014034

Ribadu, Seven Others Step Down From Adamawa 2015 Race

It has been reported that eight of the fourteen aspirants jostling for the Adamawa State Governorship ticket under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stepped down from the race in the early hours of F
Read More
[ MAIN ]MEDIANEWS
August 26, 2014139

Media War! Punch Threatens To Sue Vanguard, Thisday, Sun

For what it claims is a malicious attempt to tarnish its image, the Punch newspaper has threatend to sue Vanguard newspaper, Thisday and Sun over a fake advertorial published on different days by the
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    wpChatIcon