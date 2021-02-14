EndSARS: Falz, Rihanna, Others Criticize Arrest of Lekki Protesters

February 14, 2021 38

EndSARS was one of the most trending hashtags on social media, especially Twitter as celebrities took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of peaceful protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos State, which happened on Saturday.

Nigerian celebrities such as Folarin Falana, also known as Falz; Obianuju Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch; Yemi Alade, and Rita Dominic among others, as well as, Barbadian singer, Rihanna, were among those who condemned the arrest of the EndSARS protesters by the Nigeria Police on Saturday.

#ENDSARS: Lekki Tollgate Protest Over Approval For Reopening

Some activists have been calling for demonstrations against the decision of the Lagos State judicial panel which was established to probe brutality and high handedness of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) to grant the Lekki Concession Company permission to resume business at the tollgate.

BizWatch Nigeria recalls that on February 6, 2021, the Lagos State Judicial Panel had approved the reopening of the Lekki tollgate.

The tollgate was shut after soldiers shot at #EndSARS protesters who converged there on October 20, 2020.

See their tweets below:

Amnesty International was informed that several protesters, were arrested and have been detained. Several sources, including video evidence; tell harrowing stories of widespread use of torture and other ill-treatment against detainees. #EndSARS #LekkiTollGateProtest — Amnesty International Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) February 13, 2021

Na civilians dey protect demselves against herdsmen, meanwhile police get dis kind kit up 4 peaceful protesters wey never even start d protest.U dey arrest https://t.co/e1xzvoLrwA good thing 4m this thing be say u don even provide more evidence 4 us to use to show abuse #EndSARS — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) February 13, 2021

Shame,Big shame 💔 — Timi Dakolo (@timidakolo) February 13, 2021

Nigeria just keeps taking and taking and taking,I am so tired. #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria — Timi Dakolo (@timidakolo) February 13, 2021

Wat did mr.macaroni do? Wat did our other brothers and sisters do? What? Since we can't match ur power, we r working seriously 2 lobby those u fear! I told u, it could be me or you! Hopefully, on d 17th that process begins #EndSARS #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria #EndPoliceBrutality pic.twitter.com/zgS4hDNOwl — Dj Switch (@dj_switchaholic) February 13, 2021

It seems on this matter of 'a better Nigeria' the citizens are on their own. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) February 13, 2021

The people will prevail no matter how long it takes. — Rita Dominic (@ritaUdominic) February 13, 2021

“Life under a good government is rarely dramatic; life under a bad government is always so.

OSCAR WILDE — Nse Ikpe-Etim (@NseIkpeEtim) February 13, 2021

Nigerian Government continues to shock me even as I promised myself I'm beyond getting shocked. — Uche Jombo Rodriguez (@uchejombo) February 13, 2021