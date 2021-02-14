EndSARS: Falz, Rihanna, Others Criticize Arrest of Lekki Protesters

EndSARS was one of the most trending hashtags on social media, especially Twitter as celebrities took to Twitter to condemn the arrest of peaceful protesters in the Lekki area of Lagos State, which happened on Saturday.
Nigerian celebrities such as Folarin Falana, also known as Falz; Obianuju Udeh, professionally known as DJ Switch; Yemi Alade, and Rita Dominic among others, as well as, Barbadian singer, Rihanna, were among those who condemned the arrest of the EndSARS protesters by the Nigeria Police on Saturday.
#ENDSARS: Lekki Tollgate Protest Over Approval For Reopening
Some activists have been calling for demonstrations against the decision of the Lagos State judicial panel which was established to probe brutality and high handedness of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) to grant the Lekki Concession Company permission to resume business at the tollgate.
BizWatch Nigeria recalls that on February 6, 2021, the Lagos State Judicial Panel had approved the reopening of the Lekki tollgate.
READ ALSO: Trump Continues To Push MAGA Agenda After Acquittal
The tollgate was shut after soldiers shot at #EndSARS protesters who converged there on October 20, 2020.
See their tweets below:
Comment here
You must be logged in to post a comment.