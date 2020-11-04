EndSARS: Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry Receives 9 Petitions

November 4, 2020 126

Following the #EndSARS protest, the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by Governor Godwin Obaseki has received 9 petitions from the members of the public.

Governor Obaseki had set up the 22-man panel chaired by a retired judge, Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe, to look into cases of police brutality, human rights violations, and allegations of extra-judicial killings by operatives of the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Edo State.

Justice Ehigiamusoe disclosed the number of petitions the panel has received so far to journalists on Tuesday in Benin City, the state capital. She assured that the panel would thoroughly investigate all complaints and petitions brought before it, adding that the inaugural sitting would hold on Thursday.

According to the retired judge, the panel’s responsibility include to receive and investigate complaints of brutality by security agents, human rights violations, or related extrajudicial killings in the state, as well as evaluate the evidence presented and other surrounding circumstances and draw a conclusion as to the validity of the complaints.

She noted that the panel is required to recommend compensation and other remedial measures where deemed fit and hold the officers responsible for the abuse of victims and recommend punishment where applicable.

Justice Ehigiamusoe stated that the panel would make recommendations to the Edo State government on how to protect the rights of citizens.

Appealing to the victims, she asked them to submit verifiable evidence that could enable the panel to carry out its duty diligently.

On his part, Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Edo, Pius Oiwoh, applauded Governor Obaseki for inaugurating the panel. Expressing his confidence in the panel based on its composition, Oiwoh believes Justice Ehigiamusoe has distinguished herself during her time in office.

He promised that the NBA in Benin City would partner as observers and play a pro bono role in assisting the panel.

Meanwhile, the state government has reviewed the curfew time between 10pm and 6am daily, beginning from Tuesday.

Crusoe Osagie, Governor Obaseki’s media adviser, insisted that the government was committed to the security of lives and property, and was working with security agencies to ensure peace and order is fully restored in the state.