EndSARS: Declining Economy Suffered Huge Setback During Protest – Sanwo-Olu

Ahead of the 1-year commemorative EndSARSprotest against police brutality in the nation, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in reflection, said that the aftermath of the protest saw an already declining economy suffer a “huge setback”.

He, however, noted the need for the protest, noting the economic challenges besieging the citizens, especially its swelling youth population.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the Lagos Youth Symposium convened by the Ministry of Youth and Social Development with the theme, ‘Rebuilding for Greatness, Peaceful Conflict Resolution.’

He added that the country’s poor population comprised mostly its youth, noting that the protesters had “many reasons to demand a better life”.

He said, “The protest culminated into wanton destruction of government facilities and individual properties across the nation after the riot on October 20th forever known as the Black Tuesday.

“This incident sparked global outrage and hoodlums took advantage of the situation and went on a rampage looting and burning down, destroying government properties and facilities.

“In what seems like a calculated attack, the hoodlums ravaged the city of Lagos, leaving many parts of the state with burnt buildings, looted shops and destroyed properties worth billions of Naira. The economy of the country that was already in decline due to many factors suffered a huge setback.

“Nigerian youth have many reasons to demand a better life and future especially in a country where their ability to live and prosper is challenged by existing socioeconomic and political conditions amongst other factors. The proportion of people living in poverty continues to grow especially as COVD 19 rampage continues.

“Nigeria’s Youth make up the majority of the country’s population which means that the youths are mostly affected by these statistics of poor people.

“The Lagos State government being the most hit state in the nation by the effects of the End SARS protest and the devastating effects of COVID 19 pandemics on its economic and social status swung into decisive and impactful actions immediately so as to mitigate the effects on its populace.

“We embarked on rebuilding the city of Lagos gradually, not only the physical structures but the citizen’s hope was also rekindled with various palliative measures.

“Of utmost importance to us as a government are the youth population of the state who formed the bulk of the population and its working force. We had embarked on the implementation of series of Youth engagement and empowerment activities and programmes through its various MDAs notably of which are Ministries of Wealth Creation and Employment; Arts, Tourism and Culture; Science and Technology; Agriculture; Commerce, Industry & Cooperatives and other agencies.

“Some of these programmes which were initiated as part of our efforts to address issues bothering on youth development and empowerment, include the remodelling, development and equipping of four Youth Centres across the state namely– Abesan, Lafiaji, Ikorodu and Omituntun Youth Centres.

“We are also working on the renovation of Ikeja; Popo Oba, Epe; Isheri; Badagry; Sam Shonibare and Obele Oniwala Youth Centres. These facilities offer both recreational and sporting engagement as well as opportunities for skill acquisition / vocational training for youths.”

The protest is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 20 October 2021, exactly a year after the Lekki massacre at the Lekki Toll Gate.