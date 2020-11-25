EndSARS: CNN Ignores Nigerian Government, Releases Second Lekki Shootings Report

November 25, 2020 48

Amid threats of sanction from the Federal Government over its investigative report on the shootings at the Lekki toll plaza during the #EndSARS protests, Cable News Network, CNN, has released a second report on the incident.

BizWatchNigeria recalls that the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had last week described CNN’s report on the Lekki shootings as poor journalism, adding that the network deserved to be sanctioned.

Mohammed also followed up the threat with a protest letter addressed to the management of CNN in Atlanta.

However, the network, on Tuesday, released a second report with more damning footage showing soldiers shooting at unarmed protesters on October 20, 2020.

The fresh report also shows the Commander, 81 Division, Brig. Gen Ahmed Taiwo, admitting before the judicial panel in Lagos that his men indeed took live ammunition to the tollgate.

The CNN report also highlights the fact that Brig. Gen Taiwo’s claim is at variance with the ministers’ who had claimed last week that the army fired blank bullets.

The Federal Government has been receiving flak from members of the United Kingdom Parliament and Amnesty International over the killing of protesters.