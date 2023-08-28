End Of An Era: First Nigeria’s Online Grocery Company, Easyshop Easycook Shuts Down

After 18 years of pioneering service in Nigeria’s online grocery delivery sector, Easyshop Easycook Services has announced its decision to shut down its business activities in the country due to unforeseen economic challenges.

Since its inception in 2005, the company has been a trailblazer, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.

Easyshop Easycook’s journey began as an idea in 2001 and was fully incorporated in 2005.

Throughout its existence, the company has been at the forefront of innovation and has had a profound impact on the lives of many Nigerians.

One of the standout achievements of Easyshop Easycook has been its commitment to fostering work-life balance, especially for women.

The company has supported countless individuals in their professional careers, enabling them to rise from entry-level positions to esteemed roles in the C-suite, government ministerial seats, and influential board positions, all while managing their homes and families.

The company has also played a pivotal role in the agriculture value chain, championing the integration of technology into food systems and highlighting the critical importance of value and supply chains in the success of the grocery sector.

Saudat Salami, the visionary founder of Easyshop Easycook, has been a guiding light in the grocery sector.

Her leadership set the standard in an industry that was still finding its way, emphasizing the delivery of fresh, high-quality groceries with efficiency, integrity, and professionalism.

Beyond her role as a business leader, Saudat has mentored numerous emerging business owners in the personal food shopping and grocery delivery sector, leaving a legacy that extends far beyond Easyshop Easycook.

In an official statement, the company expressed its gratitude to all stakeholders, including the government and private sector partners, for their unwavering support throughout its journey.

The company also thanked their loyal customers and partners for their enduring support, cherishing the memories created over the years.

As Easyshop Easycook prepares to conclude its operations, the company remains hopeful for a future filled with prosperity and innovation for all within the grocery sector.

The decision to conclude operations marks the end of an era for Easyshop Easycook, but its legacy of service, innovation, and impact will undoubtedly continue to influence Nigeria’s online grocery delivery industry for years to come.