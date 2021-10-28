fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BANKING & FINANCECOVERNEWSLETTER

eNaira App Back On Google Play Store

October 28, 20210116
CBN Cautions Nigerians To ‘Beware Of Fake eNaira Social Media Accounts’

The eNaira speed wallet application has been restored to the Google Play store almost 24 hours after it was removed.

The app could not be found by users on the Google Play store on Wednesday after over 100,000 people had downloaded it.

The eNaira has two applications — eNaira speed wallet and eNaira speed merchant wallet.

Since the release of the applications, the app received negative reviews from Nigerians, who were disappointed with the tedious registration processes as part of the requirements.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that sources in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said the app was removed from Playstore for upgrade due to a large number of downloads of the app barely 48 hours after the digital currency was launched.

eNaira is a digital currency issued by the CBN. It’s a digital form of the naira that is housed in a secured wallet called the eNaira wallet.

About Author

eNaira App Back On Google Play Store
Ife Ogunfuwa
Ife Ogunfuwa is an award-winning reporter who is versed in reporting business and economy, technology, gadgets reviews, telecoms, tax, and business policy review, among others. She loves telling stories behind the numbers. She has professional certifications in business and financial reporting. You can reach her via – [email protected]

Related Articles

AfDB Approves $430,000 To Support Fight Against Ebola In Guinea BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
February 17, 20210473

The Greater Wealth Of Lagos Will Come From The Youths – Adesina

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has predicted that the greater wealth of Lagos will come from youth. He made the sta
Read More
Elumelu Calls For Pantami's Removal From Office As Gbaja Blocks Motion COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 24, 20200549

₦100 billion NEDC Fund Has Vanished – Elumelu

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The house of representatives says it will probe the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) over the alleged mismanagement of N100 billion. The resolution
Read More
[ MAIN ]AGRIC BUSINESSCOVER
May 20, 20130219

Agriculture: Edo State Welcomes Investors

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Secretary to the Edo State Government, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, has assured a private initiative, Stallion Group, which indicated its readiness to invest
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.