eNaira App Back On Google Play Store

The eNaira speed wallet application has been restored to the Google Play store almost 24 hours after it was removed.

The app could not be found by users on the Google Play store on Wednesday after over 100,000 people had downloaded it.

The eNaira has two applications — eNaira speed wallet and eNaira speed merchant wallet.

Since the release of the applications, the app received negative reviews from Nigerians, who were disappointed with the tedious registration processes as part of the requirements.

BizWatch Nigeria had reported that sources in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said the app was removed from Playstore for upgrade due to a large number of downloads of the app barely 48 hours after the digital currency was launched.

eNaira is a digital currency issued by the CBN. It’s a digital form of the naira that is housed in a secured wallet called the eNaira wallet.