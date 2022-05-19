fbpx

3 Ways To Empower Women To Be Professionals In Their Careers

May 19, 20220103
Empowering women is a process that promotes women to attain higher status in business, their career, finances, political participation and in turn reduce gender inequality.

Female empowerment in Nigeria is an economic process that involves empowering Nigerian women as a poverty reduction measure.

Women should be empowered to participate in business, politics and other sectors. Nigeria’s women in business have taken a stand, fighting through a male dominated society, defying the odds, empowering other women to rise in their career.

Young females are not left out, women in business have taken a special interest in young girls; empowering them, coaching them and equipping them with the knowledge that they need.

Empowering women in business is a way of reducing women’s vulnerability and dependency in all aspects. It can be noted that the aggregate of educational, political, health and legal empowerment are key to women’s empowerment in Nigeria.

Associations

A major way to empower women in business and various fields is to set up associations or encourage them to join associations like Women In Business (WimBiz) and the Women Impacting Nigeria Foundation (WIN). The goal of the association is to empower women, connect them to women in their fields, encourage them and set up a safe platform for them to rise.

The associations also fight for the women, gender equality and inclusion of women especially in business and politics.

Educate

Educate and re-orient children. It is important that we change the mindset that puts both gender at a disadvantage, children should be educated about gender equality. Young girls should be empowered, encouraged to take a stand, rise to the top of their career and beat all odds. Stereotypes of genders should be deleted.

Workplace

The workplace should not be hostile towards women, women should be supported and given a chance to rise. Awareness should be created about the potential of women in the workplace. Women should not be punished for choosing to spend time with their family neither should they be passed over because of their family or kids.

About Author

Adepeju Aina
Aina Adepeju is a Mass Communication graduate. Adepeju loves photography. She is a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON). Adepeju can be reached via [email protected]

